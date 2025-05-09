Ahmed Hassanein Reveals Favorite Snack at Detroit Lions Facility

For Detroit Lions rookie Ahmed Hassanein, the NFL experience is still brand new—but if there’s one thing that’s made an early impression, it’s not just the playbook or the weight room.

It’s the snack bar.

Ahmed Hassanein Reveals His Favorite Snack

Speaking after his first rookie minicamp practice, the Detroit Lions’ sixth-round pick lit up when asked about his favorite part of the team’s state-of-the-art Allen Park facility.

“The food, the nutrition, the snack bar,” Hassanein said with a grin. “It’s just like, you can grab a snack whenever you want, you can get nutrition whenever you want. There’s the lobster mac n’ cheese they have in there and I’m like, ‘Wow! This is awesome!’”

Well-Fed in Detroit

Coming from Boise State, Hassanein has quickly embraced the NFL lifestyle—and clearly, the Lions’ nutrition staff is feeding players right.

While he still has a long road ahead to earn a spot in the defensive line rotation, Hassanein is already feeling at home in Detroit—and yes, well-fed.