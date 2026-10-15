Aidan Chiles Had His Back. Milivojevic Will Not Forget.

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic spoke to the media Tuesday in a video posted by SpartanMag, and the quarterback he replaced is the one walking back into Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Aidan Chiles started for the Spartans through 2024 and the beginning of 2025 before being benched for Milivojevic with four games left. He now starts for No. 25 Northwestern, he is 4-1, and he has not thrown an interception all season.

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“I’m just happy for his success, you know. I don’t think he’s even turned the ball over yet, so that’s something very, very impressive, and he’s done an amazing job, and I’m excited to be able to play against him, and get to see him after the game,” Milivojevic said.

Chiles is having an efficient season, while Milivojevic has been inconsistent. Chiles has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, and rushed for 73 yards and six touchdowns. Chiles also leads the Big Ten in completion rate, completing 71.4% of his passes. Milivojevic has thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has struggled with sacks, with -31 rushing yards. The Spartans come in at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

Aidan Chiles Supported Milivojevic After the Benching

MSU benched Chiles after a rough stretch and a foot injury. In his final four games, he passed for under 150 yards three times and threw just one touchdown, while Milivojevic had thrown three touchdowns after the Spartans were already out of those games. Despite being benched and struggling, Chiles still supported his replacement.

“He stayed positive. It’s not easy to do that, and I’ll give him all the props in the world,” Milivojevic said. “He stayed positive. He stayed a contributor to this team by staying positive and having my back at all times. So I’ll forever be grateful to him for staying positive and having my back.”

New Players Stepping Up

Michigan State receiver Bryson Williams caught his first pass of the season against Illinois for 19 yards. Williams was one of the players wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins pointed out as having a really good training camp before the season started. However, Williams has struggled to see any action come game time.

“He’s (Williams) a young guy who’s come in and worked every single day. I think he went out there. He blocked really well. He played every snap 100%. And that’s something you want to do as really any player on the offense, but especially a receiver. If you’re not getting the ball, all you can do is go block for your teammates.”

Milivojevic praised the young receiver for doing the little things when he was in, even if he wasn’t getting targets. Milivojevic didn’t throw the ball to Williams; tight end Carson Gulker did, going 1-for-1 for 19 yards. Gulker got snaps because backup quarterback Cam Fancher was injured. Gulker played both quarterback and tight end at Ferris State, and he was part of the Bulldogs’ Division II national championship team in 2025.

Focusing on the Team, Not Past History

Milivojevic said the team wasn’t thinking about Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s history at Northwestern. Fitzgerald coached the Wildcats for 17 seasons before being fired in July 2023. Despite the potential tension between Fitzgerald and Northwestern, Milivojevic isn’t adding pressure to the week and is focusing on his team.

“I think it’s about us. It’s about our game, our game plan, our strategy. It’s about just going in and executing and being us,” Milivojevic said.