Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson picks up HUGE interception vs. Aaron Rodgers [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

During his time at the University of MichiganDetroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson had a great deal of success as a stand-up pass rusher. In fact, he was so good that he ended up finishing in second place in the Heisman Trophy voting. Yet, for some reason, the Lions decided that they were going to have Hutchinson start out his NFL career with his hand in the dirt, and other than one solid half against the Washington Commanders, that strategy did not work so well. Now, the Lions have decided to let Hutchinson play how he feels more comfortable and the early returns have been good. On Sunday, against the Green Bay Packers, Hutchinson picked up his first career interception when he picked off Aaron Rodgers on a fourth down play.

How did Aidan Hutchinson intercept Aaron Rodgers?

Watch as Hutchinson starts by rushing Rodgers before dropping back to pick up the first interception of his young career with the Detroit Lions.

Of course, Hutchinson then followed up the interception by doing a little dance.

