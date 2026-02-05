Aidan Hutchinson Addresses Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Head-On

The idea of Maxx Crosby potentially being traded has dominated NFL conversation over the past day, and yes, Detroit Lions fans immediately circled one destination: the Motor City.

Now, Aidan Hutchinson has weighed in himself.

The Lions’ star defensive end appeared Wednesday on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, where he was asked directly about the possibility of teaming up with Crosby. Hutchinson didn’t dodge the question — and he didn’t hide his excitement either.

“It just sounds right,” Hutchinson said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I was actually looking that up on the way over here. I was hearing some rumblings about it. I don’t know. In the event that it did happen, that would be so dangerous. Me and Maxx have a great relationship. I would love to play with him.”

That’s about as strong an endorsement as you’ll hear from a current franchise cornerstone.

Mutual Respect Is Already There

Hutchinson made it clear that his interest isn’t just hypothetical fandom. There’s already a real connection between the two edge rushers.

“We see each other every now and then. We will DM every now and then,” Hutchinson explained. “We both have a lot of respect for each other’s games.”

Put simply: this isn’t a random pairing dreamed up by fans. The chemistry already exists.

Reality Check: It’s Still a Long Shot

As much as Hutchinson liked the idea, he was also honest about the business side of things, something Lions fans need to keep in mind as trade buzz accelerates.

“Is the likelihood of him coming to Detroit high? No,” Hutchinson admitted. “Just given with the amount of guys they have to pay.”

That reality matters. Crosby’s contract, the Raiders’ cap situation, and Detroit’s own upcoming extensions all make this more fantasy than forecast.

Still, Hutchinson didn’t completely shut the door.

“In a dream world, though, it sounds really good, it sounds right, which I am all for.”

"It just sounds right… That would be so dangerous."



Why This Buzz Won’t Go Away

Even if a trade never materializes, the reaction itself tells you something important: Detroit is now a destination players talk about seriously.

Between Hutchinson’s rise into elite status and the Lions’ continued push to contend, it’s no longer crazy to imagine star defenders wanting to line up in Honolulu blue.

And if nothing else, Hutchinson’s comments confirm what fans already suspected — pairing him with Maxx Crosby would be borderline unfair for opposing quarterbacks.