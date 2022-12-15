Aidan Hutchinson and 4 other Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice

Aidan Hutchinson was among the players to miss the open portion of Thursday's practice

The Lions hit the road to take on the Jets on Sunday

Take a deep breath, Detroit Lions fans, everything may be just fine. This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions will take on the New York Jets with the hopes of moving to .500 on the season, and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Going on the road is tough, and the Lions are going to need all hands on deck to beat a Jets team that will also be looking to remain in the playoff picture. That being said, according to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson was one of five players to miss the open portion of practice on Thursday.

Which other Detroit Lions players joined Aidan Hutchinson on the sidelines on Thursday?

Earlier today, Birkett reported that Hutchinson, Michael Brockers, Derrick Barnes, Mike Hughes, and Jason Cabinda were all OUT for the open portion of Thursday’s practice.

As far as we know, Hutchinson, is not dealing with an injury, and this was just a rest day, but we will find out for sure when the Lions release their latest injury report later this afternoon.

When the Lions released their initial injury report on Wednesday, Hutchinson was not included.

Stay tuned as we will post Thursday’s official injury report as soon as it is released.