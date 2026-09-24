Aidan Hutchinson Makes His Stance on Kelvin Sheppard Clear

Aidan Hutchinson knows exactly what the Detroit Lions’ defense looked like against Buffalo. It was not good enough.

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The Bills piled up 446 yards in a 41-31 win, and the Lions’ difficulty stopping the run, containing Josh Allen and preventing explosive plays has left fans questioning every level of the defense, including coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Hutchinson is not joining that criticism.

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Hutchinson said he remains confident in Sheppard and head coach Dan Campbell despite the Week 2 collapse.

“I got a lot of faith in Shep and Dan,” Hutchinson said, via Heavy. “The NFL is a week-to-week business, man. You can be praised one week and the next week people are asking for you to be fired, and I understand the volatility that this business comes with, individually and as a defense. I just know we stay in our bubble, we do what needs to be done, we make slight changes here and there, and we’ll be back for sure.”

That is an important endorsement from Detroit’s defensive captain. Hutchinson did not deny the unit’s failures. He simply rejected the idea that one bad performance should lead to panic.

Hutchinson points back to 2023 Baltimore loss

Hutchinson recalled another ugly road loss as a reminder that a disastrous afternoon does not have to determine a season.

“I remember in 2023 we went to the Ravens and we got absolutely smoked,” Hutchinson said. “Defensively, we were horrible; I think the offense scored six points. It was one of the worst performances we’ve ever had, and I’m sure after that game people were saying that the Ravens were Super Bowl contenders and the Lions are whatever. And that same year we went to the NFC Championship Game and were up 17 at half.”

Detroit lost that 2023 game in Baltimore 38-6 before recovering to win the NFC North and reach the NFC Championship Game.

The comparison is not an excuse for Buffalo. The Lions still need to correct the issues Dan Campbell outlined after the game, including missed run fits, poor contain and breakdowns in the secondary. But Hutchinson’s point is reasonable: September disappointment does not automatically make a season unsalvageable.

Players have to prove the coaches right

Hutchinson said the coaches and players share frustration after allowing that many points and yards. Still, he made clear that the next step rests with the players executing the defense more cleanly.

“But we’re like most teams in the NFL right now who are 1-1,” Hutchinson said. “We still have an incredible opportunity to forge our future for this season. So with me, I’m just staying level, and we’re moving on. We definitely have to put it on tape, as players, to show that we have a great understanding of this defense and of the execution. It will be a big week to do that.”

Detroit’s personnel situation does complicate the assignment. The Lions remain without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury has further thinned the safety room. Campbell’s latest update on Branch and Joseph confirmed that neither player is ready to return to practice this week.

Hutchinson’s faith in Sheppard will mean more if Detroit’s defense responds against the Jets. For now, the Lions’ top pass rusher has delivered a direct message: The locker room is not ready to turn on its coaches.