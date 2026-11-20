On Thursday, Aidan Hutchinson took to Instagram and published a message acknowledging how difficult it has been to process an injury that occurred during a routine celebration.

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The Lions defensive end explained that he had performed similar movements countless times throughout his career without incident. He also made it clear that he isn’t planning to let another serious injury define his future.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Full Injury Statement

Here is Hutchinson’s complete Instagram statement, shared on his official account:

I honestly can’t believe it. I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. But even something like this won’t hold me back. I can ask why over and over again, but it’ll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path. Only God knows why and I trust in Him. Very grateful for all of your prayers and well wishes. Related coverage Detroit Lions Have One Major Concern Prior to Matchup vs. Buccaneers Read more → Two things I know for sure: I always come back stronger. That’s the last time I go airborne 😁👍 Hold down the fort til I’m back, boys.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) waves at fans as he walks off the field after 19-9 win over Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hutchinson Finds Humor Despite Another Devastating Setback

Hutchinson’s second promise might bring a smile to Lions fans who have spent the past several days wondering how such an innocent celebration could end an entire season. His decision to retire airborne celebrations is understandable, although it won’t make the loss of Detroit’s most dangerous pass rusher any easier.

The injury occurred after Hutchinson sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter of Detroit’s 35-10 victory in Munich. Hutchinson jumped into the air, pumped his fist, and landed awkwardly, causing his right knee to buckle.

It was an especially painful development for a player who had already overcome a serious leg injury in 2024. Hutchinson missed 12 games that season after fracturing his tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously made his position on celebrations clear, explaining that he doesn’t intend to restrict how his players celebrate.

“No, I don’t believe that. I think what happened speaks for itself,” Campbell said Tuesday during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here.”

Hutchinson’s teammates have also been affected by the injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown recently revealed that he, Hutchinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs practiced the celebration before the Patriots game, and St. Brown has decided he won’t attempt the move himself.

Lions Must Move Forward Without Hutchinson

Detroit officially placed Hutchinson on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his 2026 campaign after nine games. The Lions confirmed the torn ACL earlier in the week, leaving Campbell’s defense without a player who had recorded six sacks and 19 quarterback hits this season.

According to the Lions’ official injury announcement, Hutchinson will miss the remainder of the season. Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup against Tampa Bay with a 7-2 record and plenty still to play for.

For now, Hutchinson’s focus shifts from chasing quarterbacks to attacking another rehabilitation process. His message makes clear that while he doesn’t understand why this happened, he has no intention of allowing it to stop him.

And if Lions fans were looking for reassurance about his determination, they got it Thursday.

Hutchinson has come back from a major injury before. Now, he’s promising to do it again, just with both feet planted firmly on the ground when it’s time to celebrate.