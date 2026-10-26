Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch needed one play in his first game of the 2026 NFL season to show what Detroit’s defense had been missing. Green Bay was backed up at its own 8-yard line to open the fourth quarter when Branch cut in front of Christian Watson and intercepted a deep Jordan Love pass on third-and-21, according to ESPN’s play-by-play.

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The Lions held on to beat the Packers 20-17 at Ford Field on Sunday. Green Bay’s 17 points were the fewest Detroit has allowed in a game this season, per the team’s results.

Aidan Hutchinson Calls Brian Branch Detroit’s Tone-Setter

Branch finished with four tackles and the interception while playing 45 of Detroit’s 67 defensive snaps, 97.1 The Ticket reported. Asked afterward about having him back in the secondary, Aidan Hutchinson went past the box score.

“Dude, he’s our tone-setter,” the Lions defensive end told reporters, per 97.1 The Ticket’s Will Burchfield. “That’s his X-factor right there: he can change a game by making a hit, forcing a fumble, making a big splash play like (the pick).”

Hutchinson said the reaction to Branch’s return “might have been the most lit I’ve ever seen Ford Field.” Head coach Dan Campbell said the difficult part was holding Branch to 14 snaps in the first half. “He was all over me early,” Campbell said.

First Game Back for Brian Branch Since Last Season

This was Branch’s first game since Dec. 4, 2025. He tore his right Achilles late in the fourth quarter of a 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys while trying to break up a pass in the end zone, ESPN reported at the time.

That put him back on the field nearly 11 months later, after he missed Detroit’s first five games of 2026. Branch is 25 years old. With him healthy, the Lions get their tone-setter back for the rest of the season.