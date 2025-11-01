Explaining the Details of Aidan Hutchinson’s MASSIVE Contract Extension

Aidan Hutchinson’s extension, signed earlier this week, is a four-year, $180 million contract that makes him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history. The deal includes $141 million guaranteed, setting a new record for a defensive player.

This contract is designed to keep Hutchinson in Detroit through 2030, though it includes several void years (2031–2035) for salary cap flexibility. Thanks to OverTheCap.com, we can now look even deeper to fully understand Hutchinson’s massive deal.

Structure and Highlights

2025 – The Setup Year

Base Salary: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Cap Hit: $14.36 million (4.7% of team cap)

$14.36 million (4.7% of team cap) Guaranteed Salary: $5.58 million

$5.58 million Prorated Bonus: $8.78 million (signing bonus spread out)

$8.78 million (signing bonus spread out) Dead Money if Cut: $65.9 million

This first year is team-friendly. The Lions structured it with a small base salary and a heavy signing bonus to keep Hutchinson’s cap hit low while freeing up money for other extensions.

2026–2028 – The Prime Years

Hutchinson’s option bonuses kick in starting in 2026, dramatically increasing his earnings while giving Detroit cap control.

2026 Cap Hit: $10.1M (still modest due to structure)

$10.1M (still modest due to structure) 2027 Cap Hit: $16.0M

$16.0M 2028 Cap Hit: $21.7M

These years are when Hutchinson’s deal ramps up but remains manageable; each year includes multimillion-dollar option bonuses ($5.6M, $11.3M, $16.9M) that allow Detroit to spread the cap hit and stay flexible.

2029–2030 – The Heavy Years

By 2029, the extension balloons:

2029 Base Salary: $29.55 million

$29.55 million Cap Hit: $53.98 million

$53.98 million 2030 Base Salary: $22 million

$22 million Cap Hit: $49.99 million

At this stage, Hutchinson is fully paid like a franchise cornerstone, but Detroit built in outs. The dead money falls from $19 million (2027) to just $3 million (2029), meaning the team could release or restructure if necessary without major penalty.

2031–2035 – Void Years

These are accounting maneuvers to spread bonus money over extra years, lowering Hutchinson’s cap hits earlier in the deal.

They don’t represent active playing years.

If not restructured before then, Detroit will carry a dead cap charge of $44.9M in 2031.

Contract Totals

Category Total Total Base Salary $56.43 million Prorated Bonus (Signing + Option) $145.73 million Workout Bonuses $1.25 million Total Cap Hit (2025–2030) $211.2 million Total Guaranteed $141 million Void Years (2031–2035) 5 years for cap flexibility

Big Picture: What This Means for Detroit

This deal confirms Aidan Hutchinson as a pillar of the Lions’ defense and a face of the franchise alongside Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Kerby Joseph, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It’s heavily front-loaded with bonuses and void years, meaning Detroit is all-in for a Super Bowl window from 2025–2028.

The structure minimizes immediate cap pain while rewarding Hutchinson long-term. It’s a creative, win-win deal that locks in an elite pass rusher during his prime.

Bottom Line

The Lions just invested in their future, and in Hutchinson’s case, that future could include multiple Pro Bowls, Defensive Player of the Year candidacies, and maybe even a Lombardi Trophy in Detroit.