ESPN Insider: Aidan Hutchinson Massive Extension Could Be Coming Soon

The Detroit Lions are off to another roaring start in 2025, sitting at 4-1 and looking every bit like one of the NFL’s elite teams. Even with injuries piling up, Dan Campbell’s crew hasn’t missed a beat, thanks in large part to the return of their defensive cornerstone, Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson Is Back to His Dominant Self

After his 2024 season was cut short by a devastating leg injury, many wondered whether Hutchinson would return to his old form. Five games into the 2025 campaign, those questions have been answered, loudly.

Hutchinson has been a force, recording five sacks, 12 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits. He’s terrorized opposing quarterbacks, ranking third in the NFL in sacks and tied for first in total pressures (31). And if not for a few penalties wiping out additional sacks, his numbers would look even gaudier.

When asked recently how he’s handling the frustration of losing those big plays, Hutchinson made it clear he’s not dwelling on it:

“This is the last time we’re talking about it,” Hutchinson said. “No more. I’m not giving it any power. It won’t happen again.”

That’s classic Hutch, laser-focused, confident, and fully locked into the grind.

Contract Extension Talks Already Heating Up

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are wasting no time making sure their defensive leader is locked in for the long haul. Fowler reported that both sides have already begun exploratory talks on a long-term extension (which we already knew) and that a deal could be announced soon.

“Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson looks destined for a new deal,” Fowler wrote. “Both sides have had exploratory discussions about an extension, for which Hutchinson is eligible as a fourth-year pro… Detroit has shown an eagerness to extend its marquee players, and there’s none bigger than Hutchinson.”

That eagerness aligns perfectly with Brad Holmes’ philosophy. Detroit’s general manager has built a culture around rewarding homegrown stars, from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Penei Sewell to Jared Goff, and Hutchinson is next in line.

A Culture of Grit — and Reward

There’s a reason players love playing in Detroit right now. The Lions don’t just talk about grit; they live it. And when players embody that mindset, the front office takes care of them.

Hutchinson, a Michigan native and lifelong Lions fan, is the embodiment of that blue-collar identity. He’s become the face of the franchise’s defensive revival, leading a unit that currently ranks top-10 in sacks and takeaways.

His leadership, relentless motor, and connection with the city make him exactly the kind of player Detroit wants anchoring its defense for the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Aidan Hutchinson’s resurgence has been a major reason the Lions look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders again in 2025. With extension talks already underway, it’s only a matter of time before Detroit officially makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in football.

The Lions are building something special, and keeping Hutchinson around for the long haul is another big step toward ensuring that the roar in Detroit only gets louder.