Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension Financials Revealed

Earlier this morning, reports surfaced of a new deal between Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions. We now know the numbers, and they’re massive.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hutchinson’s four-year extension is worth $180 million, including a staggering $141 million guaranteed. The deal makes the 25-year-old Pro Bowl edge rusher the second-highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL, behind only Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who earns $46.5 million per year.

Hutchinson’s new average annual salary of $45 million places him ahead of stars like T.J. Watt ($41M), Myles Garrett ($40M), and Nick Bosa ($34M), a testament to his rise as one of the league’s elite defensive players.

The Plymouth, Michigan native and former Michigan Wolverine has been the face of Dan Campbell’s defense since being drafted second overall in 2022, amassing 34.5 career sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 78 quarterback hits across 46 games.

At just 25 years old, Hutchinson’s new deal not only secures his financial future, it keeps one of the NFL’s most dominant young defenders in Detroit for years to come.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

