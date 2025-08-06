Brad Holmes Updates Status of Aidan Hutchinson Extension Talks

If you’re a Detroit Lions fan hoping a long-term deal with Aidan Hutchinson is just around the corner, hold that thought. While both sides are clearly invested in a future together, general manager Brad Holmes confirmed on Wednesday that “intense” contract talks have not yet begun.

Hutchinson Is Still the Future

Let’s make one thing clear: the Lions view Hutchinson as a cornerstone of their defense. And rightly so. Through his first two NFL seasons, the former No. 2 overall pick has been everything Detroit could’ve hoped for, a relentless pass-rusher, a locker room leader, and a homegrown star from Michigan.

Despite a season-ending leg injury in 2024, Hutchinson still posted 7.5 sacks in just five games, and all signs out of training camp suggest he’s come back stronger and more explosive than ever.

“As a player, he has looked great,” Holmes said on 97.1 The Ticket (Via Lions OnSI). “I’m really not all that surprised… He had that big injury at Michigan. He came back, I don’t think anybody would argue, a better player.”

Contract Timeline: No Rush, But No Delay Either

Hutchinson remains under contract through the 2026 season, so there’s no immediate urgency. Still, Holmes made it clear he wants to get the ball rolling on extension talks sooner than later.

“Haven’t had any really intense talks yet,” Holmes admitted. “We’ll definitely get some dialogue going soon here. All those things take time, especially the larger the deal is.”

And make no mistake, this will be a large deal. The top edge rushers in the NFL are now commanding $35M–$40M per year, and if Hutchinson continues trending upward, his price tag could approach that elite tier.

Fully Healthy and Fully Locked In

One of the more encouraging notes from Holmes was Hutchinson’s recovery and mindset. While Holmes stopped short of saying it’s exactly like Hutchinson’s comeback from a similar injury at Michigan, the signs are promising.

“What we’ve seen in practice, the change of direction, the explosiveness, he’s not having any effects,” Holmes said. “I’m not surprised when a guy like him has that kind of mindset.”

In other words, he looks like Aidan Hutchinson again, maybe even better.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t in panic mode. Hutchinson is under contract, healthy, and dominating in practice. But when it comes to securing the future of their defensive centerpiece, Brad Holmes knows it’s not a matter of “if”, it’s just a matter of when.

The clock isn’t ticking yet, but it’s warming up. And a big-time extension could be on the horizon.