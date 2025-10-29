Aidan Hutchinson Agrees to Massive Contract Extension with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have officially locked up their defensive cornerstone.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Wednesday that Aidan Hutchinson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Lions, keeping the Pro Bowl edge rusher in Detroit through the prime of his career. The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

“Congrats @aidanhutch97 on agreeing to a 4-year extension with the @Lions,” McCartney posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The deal comes as no surprise; Hutchinson has been the heartbeat of Detroit’s defense since being selected second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. A Michigan native and former Wolverines standout, Hutchinson has become one of the league’s premier pass-rushers and a leader in Dan Campbell’s locker room.

Through seven games in 2025, Hutchinson has six sacks, four forced fumbles, and 48 total pressures, ranking among the top five edge defenders in the NFL. Over his four-year career, he’s totaled 34.5 sacks, 138 tackles, and 78 quarterback hits, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.

At just 25 years old, Hutchinson’s extension cements his role as the face of Detroit’s defense, and a foundational piece of a franchise firmly built to contend for years to come.