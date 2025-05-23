Healthy Aidan Hutchinson Sets Stage for MASSIVE Payday With Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is back at OTAs after his 2024 leg fracture, and sources say the Lions are ready to discuss a mega extension.

The Detroit Lions already exercised Aidan Hutchinson’s fifth-year option, locking him in through 2026 at a projected $20.86 million salary for that season. Now, with the 24-year-old edge rusher medically cleared from last year’s fractured tibia-fibula, general manager Brad Holmes can shift his full focus to a long-term extension that—per multiple reports—could land in the $150 million range.

Injury timeline & recovery

Oct. 14, 2024: Hutchinson underwent season-ending surgery after breaking both lower-leg bones in Week 6.

Hutchinson underwent season-ending surgery after breaking both lower-leg bones in Week 6. May 22, 2025: Speaking on Day 2 of OTAs, he told reporters he is “fully cleared” and practicing without restrictions.

His return ends a seven-month rehab and restores the Lions’ top pass-rush threat for training camp.

Current contract snapshot

Year Status Cash due Cap hit* 2025 4th rookie year $5.58 M base $5.58 M 2026 Fifth-year option $20.86 M $20.86 M

*Cap hits exclude any future extension adjustments. Option value per league formula for top-10 defensive ends. FanSided

Where extension talks stand

Holmes admitted at the NFL Combine that discussions had “already begun.” With Hutchinson’s medical clearance, insiders expect negotiations to accelerate. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the team was waiting for a clean bill of health before “really kicking off” serious numbers. Pro Football Rumors

Market context

Player (team) Deal AAV Guarantees Nick Bosa (49ers) 5 yrs, $170 M $34 M $122.5 M Myles Garrett (Browns) 4 yrs, $160 M $40 M $123 M Maxx Crosby (Raiders) 3 yrs, $106.5 M $35.5 M $91.5 M

With Garrett now the league’s highest-paid non-QB at $40 M per year, any Hutchinson deal that approaches $150 M over four seasons would slot just below Garrett in annual average but could surpass Bosa’s total value over five.

Cap outlook for Detroit

Detroit structured recent megadeals (e.g., Kerby Joseph’s extension) with low early cap hits via option-bonus mechanics and void years. Applying a similar template, the Lions could:

Keep Hutchinson’s 2025 cap charge near the current $5–6 M.

Push significant cash into 2027-28 when the league’s media-rights bump raises the salary cap again.

Holmes told reporters in March the front office “budgeted for a jump at edge rusher” and anticipated the market’s climb. Pro Football Rumors

What’s next

OTAs continue through early June, followed by mandatory minicamp. While neither side has announced a timetable, precedent suggests the Lions prefer to finalize core-player extensions before the first preseason game (late August). If talks drag, Hutchinson would still play 2025 on his rookie salary plus injury guarantees.

The Bottom Line

A clean bill of health removes the final barrier between Aidan Hutchinson and a landmark extension that could redefine Detroit’s cap sheet—and cement the former No. 2 overall pick as the face of the Lions’ defense for years to come. With edge prices soaring, every week the deal isn’t done risks adding dollars. All signs point to Detroit striking sooner rather than later.