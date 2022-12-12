Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.

What did Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson say about Same Old Lions?

Following Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hutchinson spoke to reporters, and he declared that Same Old Lions is no more.

“Detroit feels it,” Hutchinson said. “They feel we’re coming along right now. We’re going to make this playoff push and do everything we can to get in.”

“The chemistry we’ve got right now is kind of unmatched,” Hutchinson said. “We’re so complimentary right now offensively and defensively and we never flinch at the end. It’s no longer the Same Old Lions. We’ve overcome that. Now we’re on our way to becoming a really good football team.”

