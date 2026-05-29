Aidan Hutchinson Admits Lions Have Changed Their Plan for Him

The Detroit Lions know they have one of the NFL’s premier defensive players in Aidan Hutchinson.

That’s exactly why they’re trying to protect him from himself.

After leading all NFL defensive linemen in snaps played in 2025, Hutchinson and the Lions are working toward a new approach entering the 2026 season. The goal is simple: keep Detroit’s star pass rusher fresher late in games and deeper into the season.

Speaking after Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, Hutchinson acknowledged the challenge of balancing his desire to be on the field with what may ultimately be best for both him and the team.

Lions Looking to Protect Their Defensive Superstar

Few players have meant more to Detroit’s resurgence than Hutchinson.

Since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Michigan standout has developed into one of the league’s most productive edge rushers.

Through his first 56 NFL games, Hutchinson has accumulated:

Career Stats Total Games Played 56 Sacks 43.0 Solo Tackles 118 Forced Fumbles 8 Pro Bowls 2

His 2025 campaign was arguably his best yet. Hutchinson appeared in all 17 games and recorded:

2025 Stats Total Games Played 17 Sacks 14.5 Solo Tackles 36 Forced Fumbles 4

Those 14.5 sacks ranked among the NFL’s elite pass rushers and helped establish Hutchinson as one of the foundational pieces of Detroit’s defense.

Hutchinson Sees the Benefits of Taking a Few Plays Off

For a player who prides himself on relentless effort, voluntarily leaving the field isn’t easy.

“Yeah, it’s a fine line,” “Sometimes, it’s like overtime, I’m not coming out. If it’s the fourth quarter, I’m not really coming out.”

That mentality is exactly why Lions fans love him.

However, Hutchinson admitted that Detroit began experimenting with strategic rest periods late last season, and the results surprised him.

“I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, hey, I’m going to take these first two plays off of this drive,” Hutchinson explained. “Just that, I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure.”

For a player logging nearly 1,000 snaps in a season, even a handful of plays off each game can make a significant difference.

Derrick Moore Could Play a Major Role

One reason the Lions felt comfortable reducing Hutchinson’s workload was the addition of second-round pick Derrick Moore.

General manager Brad Holmes specifically mentioned after the draft that Moore’s arrival should help take some snaps off Hutchinson’s plate.

The former Michigan edge rusher brings a power-based pass-rushing style that complements Hutchinson’s speed and explosiveness.

The two Wolverines have already begun working together.

“It was fun just talking pass rush, seeing his mentality, my mentality and how they differ and how they may complement each other,” Hutchinson said.

That word, complement, could become very important for Detroit’s defense.

Why This Matters for a Super Bowl Contender

The Lions aren’t trying to play Hutchinson less because he’s slowing down.

They’re doing it because he’s too valuable.

Detroit’s defense is at its best when No. 97 is creating chaos in the backfield during the biggest moments of games. If reducing his workload by a handful of snaps each week helps preserve that explosiveness in the fourth quarter, it’s a tradeoff the organization is happy to make.

After recording 43 sacks through his first four NFL seasons and coming off a career-best 14.5-sack season, Hutchinson has already proven he can dominate.

Now the Lions are hoping a smarter workload can help him dominate even longer.