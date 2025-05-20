Aidan Hutchinson Predicted to Break Detroit Lions Record in 2025

ESPN's Mike Clay projects Aidan Hutchinson to lead the NFL in sacks and break the Lions' single-season record held by Robert Porcher.

If Aidan Hutchinson returns to his pre-injury form, the Detroit Lions may not just have the best pass rusher in franchise history—they could have the best in the entire NFL. ESPN’s Mike Clay predicts Hutchinson will break Robert Porcher’s long-standing single-season sack record of 15, set back in 1999.

After a dominant start to 2024, Hutchinson’s season was cut short by a major leg injury. Now fully on track for Week 1, the former No. 2 overall pick is poised to make history with a 16+ sack season, which would be a new Lions franchise record.

TL;DR

ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Aidan Hutchinson to lead the NFL in sacks in 2025

Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in five games last season before suffering a broken tibia and fibula

The Lions’ single-season sack record is 15, held by Robert Porcher since 1999

Hutchinson is fully expected to be ready for Week 1 and is targeting a massive bounce-back year

The Big Picture

Aidan Hutchinson was on a tear in 2024. Through just five games, he led the league in sacks (7.5) and was wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. His signature performance? A ridiculous 4.5-sack game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that had analysts calling him the early favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

But then came Week 6—and a brutal injury that ended his season prematurely.

Now, heading into 2025, optimism surrounds his return. ESPN’s Mike Clay isn’t just expecting Hutchinson to bounce back. He’s predicting that Hutchinson will lead the NFL in sacks and break a 26-year-old Lions record in the process.

Can Aidan Hutchinson make history?

The number to beat is 15.

That’s the total Robert Porcher racked up in 1999, a mark that has stood for more than two decades. Clay projects Hutchinson to top that this season, placing the 24-year-old in the elite company of players like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard have both expressed confidence that Hutchinson will return to form. His rehab has gone according to plan, and insiders expect him to be 100% ready by Week 1.

If he does, the Lions could field one of the league’s most disruptive front sevens.

The Bottom Line

Aidan Hutchinson was on pace for greatness in 2024 before injury got in the way. Now in 2025, he’s back, healthy, and more motivated than ever. If Mike Clay’s prediction holds true, Hutchinson won’t just return to form—he’ll become the most prolific pass rusher in Detroit Lions history.

Sources: ESPN.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.