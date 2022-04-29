Aidan Hutchinson divulges how he celebrated being drafted by Detroit Lions

On Thursday night the Detroit Lions used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

After things settled down a little bit, Hutchinson explained to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press how he celebrated being drafted by his home team.

“It was like, ‘Whoever doesn’t pick you, screw them,'” Hutchinson told the Free Press in a hallway at the Caesars Forum conference center. “Whoever picks me is going to get me and all of me and the whole fam, so that was kind of the pep talk. Everyone was getting a little emotional. I was getting a little emotional before I even got picked. And then when I got the call, I saw the whole fam, they were all crying and stuff. I didn’t cry too much, but I kind of had that emotional moment before. But, man, it’s great to be at home.”

Hutchinson added that he is thrilled to say home to begin his NFL career.

“I like staying home,” Hutchinson said. “I like being close to my family. I’m very close with them and so being able to stay in Michigan, maybe I’ll be able to unite the Michigan and Michigan State fans a little bit. But I’ve always loved the Lions and just being able to stay home now and just make the transition easier, I love Michigan.”

Folks, whether or not you are a fan of Aidan Hutchinson, there is no question about it that he is going to give 100% as he tries to help turn the Lions around.

Nation, did the Lions make the correct pick by selecting Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, or should they have rolled with Kayvon Thibodeaux?

