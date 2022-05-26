Aidan Hutchinson dominates at Detroit Lions OTAs

With the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan.

Hutchinson is not only a high motor guy who seems to fit perfectly with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, but he has the size, strength, and athletic ability to be a very good NFL player.

On Thursday, Hutchinson participated in voluntary OTAs in Allen Park, and according to reports, he dominated. (Note: Hutchinson was not going against the Detroit Lions starting offensive line)

Aidan Hutchinson racks up sacks at OTAs

Rookie first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson played with the third-team defense during Thursday’s competitive period, but that shouldn’t last long. Hutchinson had would-be sacks on three straight plays, destroying the offense from an interior rush position. At least two of his sacks came against undrafted rookie guard Zein Obeid.

Prior to the start of practice, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn gave his initial read on Hutchinson.

“Here’s my initial read, everything that we thought we were getting shows up, not just in practice but in the meeting room also,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said ahead of Thursday’s OTA practice. “What else shows up is just those little things where you’re like, ‘Can he do this? I wonder if he can do it.’ And then you see it in practice that it shows up. He has this quickness that’s just unbelievable. He has this ability to bend and turn and continue to work his hands that is outstanding.

It’s obviously just OTAs, and it was against players who will likely not make the 53-man roster, but it is a good sign that Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is already doing his thing.

