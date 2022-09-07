Aidan Hutchinson draws high praise from AFC executive

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact for a Lions’ pass rush that was abysmal last season.

We are just days away from the start of the 2022 season and we will soon know if Hutchinson stands out during his rookie season or if he will take some time to get acclimated to the NFL.

Aidan Hutchinson draws high praise from AFC personnel director

On Tuesday, ESPN released an article in which NFL executives pick award winners for 2022 and Aidan Hutchinson is predicted to win the defensive rookie of the year award for the 2022 season.

From ESPN:

The Lions’ defense last season looked like the early stages of a renovation project — the workers just showed up to start on the kitchen, so it’s best to leave the mess and stay in a hotel for six months.

Detroit’s defense ranked 29th overall, which was largely expected due to a talent drain.

But things are starting to look up, thanks in part to a top pick who represents hope.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick, has looked better than advertised in the eyes of many.

“He looks like he’s going to be a good player off the bat,” an AFC personnel director. “The question has always been, how good of an athlete is he? But maybe he doesn’t get enough credit for how big he is [6-foot-7, 264 pounds] and having a quick swim move.”

The feeling on Hutchinson in the pre-draft process was he wouldn’t be a miss, but his ceiling would be lower than that of No. 1 pick Travon Walker. While we will need years to see how that plays out, Hutchinson has the inside track on immediate impact.