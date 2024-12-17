Aidan Hutchinson drops HUGE GUARANTEE About His Return To Lions [Video]

During the Detroit Lions' dominant victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, Pro Bowl EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a devastating leg injury that many feared would end his 2024 season. Since then, there have been reports suggesting that Hutchinson could return if the Lions make a Super Bowl run. Now, Hutchinson has confirmed those rumors in a recent interview.

When asked about his potential return, Hutchinson made it clear that he plans to be back on the field if the Lions make it to the Super Bowl. “You guys just have to get there, and I promise you I’m gonna be back, there’s no other way,” Hutchinson said.

Video via https://twitter.com/the_det_times/status/1869037533897920888

His comments have generated excitement among Lions fans, who are eager to see the defensive star back on the field for a potential postseason push. Hutchinson's return would provide a massive boost to the Lions' defense as they look to make a deep playoff run.