Take a guess how old rookie Aidan Hutchinson was the last time the Detroit Lions won a playoff game?

Of course, that is a trick question because Hutchinson, who is 21 years old, was not even born when the Lions defeated the Dallas Cowboys over 30 years ago at the Pontiac Silverdome on January 5, 1992.

After being selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson told reporters that he is going to give it his all in the NFL.

“To the city, just know I’m going to give it my all,” Hutchinson said. “And, you know, it was such an honor to be on that stage and be picked by the Lions. It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I want to tell them to pick me, and you know, I’m so grateful that I went number two to them. You know, it was so good. Definitely. I’m just still trying to process it a little bit. It happened a couple minutes ago, but I’m so grateful for sure.”

“I’m gonna continue to do what I do and just give it everything I got,” Hutchinson said. “You know, I’m gonna be happy with the outcome either way. I don’t feel a lot of pressure. I think it’s great to come back home, and to stay close to family makes the transition easier. You know, it’s going to be a very good time.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Believe all the Adian Hutchinson hype!

Aidan Hutchinson drops workout hype video to fire up Lions’ fans

With training camp right around the corner, Hutchinson has been working his tail off to get ready for his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

Just days ago, Hutchinson took to Instagram to post a workout hype video to get Lions fans fired up about the upcoming season.

Nation, what are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson during his rookie season with the Detroit Lions? Do you think he will eventually help turn the Lions around?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

