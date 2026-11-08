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Aidan Hutchinson Sends Emotional Message to Jack Campbell After Lions Win

Aidan Hutchinson Jack Campbell
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The Detroit Lions picked up a 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but following the game, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made it clear that one of his teammates was never far from his thoughts.

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During his postgame interview with Melanie Collins of CBS Sports, Hutchinson delivered an emotional message to hospitalized linebacker Jack Campbell, who continues recovering from the frightening neck injury he suffered against Minnesota last weekend.

“Jack, we love you brother. We know you’re watching. Miss you, man,” Hutchinson said.

It was a short message, but one that spoke volumes about what Campbell means to his teammates.

Aidan Hutchinson Sends Message to Jack Campbell

The emotional moment came during Hutchinson’s on-field interview following Detroit’s victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL on CBS shared Hutchinson’s message shortly after the game, highlighting the bond between two of Detroit’s most important defensive players.

Campbell suffered his injury during the fourth quarter of Detroit’s November 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and has remained a major focus of the team’s attention throughout the week.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s personal statement, the linebacker revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and continues making progress with movement in his upper body.

While those developments have been encouraging, Campbell’s recovery remains the priority.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after linebacker Jack Campbell (not pictured) was injured during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Continue Rallying Around Jack Campbell

Hutchinson’s message was just the latest example of the support Campbell has received from his teammates.

Before Sunday’s matchup, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and members of Detroit’s linebacker group arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing No. 46 jerseys in honor of Campbell.

As we reported earlier Sunday, the Lions shared photos of the tribute with a simple message: “For 4️⃣6️⃣.”

The gesture demonstrated just how much Campbell means to the entire organization.

And after Sunday’s victory, Hutchinson made sure his injured teammate knew he was still part of the celebration.

The Lions will continue preparing for their upcoming games while Campbell focuses on his recovery.

But one thing is clear.

Jack Campbell may not be on the field with his teammates right now, but he’s certainly not forgotten.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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