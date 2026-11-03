Aidan Hutchinson Offers Hopeful Message About Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson shared an encouraging message about injured teammate Jack Campbell on Tuesday morning, offering another glimpse into how the organization is handling an emotional situation.

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And like the rest of his teammates, Hutchinson is grateful for the positive news coming out of Allen Park.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Hutchinson made it clear that Campbell remains on everyone’s mind following Sunday’s frightening incident against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) watches as the team watch medical staff check on the injury of linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aidan Hutchinson Shares Message About Jack Campbell

“We’re all praying for Jack in this time and the news being positive today is great. We’re all keeping him in mind right now,” Hutchinson said during Tuesday’s radio appearance.

The comments come two days after Campbell was carted off the field during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Vikings.

On Monday, the Lions announced that preliminary indications regarding Campbell’s condition were positive, although the organization declined to share additional medical details out of respect for Jack and his family.

The encouraging news has provided some comfort to a locker room that was visibly shaken following Sunday’s incident.

Lions Continue Rallying Around Jack Campbell

Hutchinson’s latest comments follow his emotional reaction immediately after the game, when he spoke about Campbell’s importance beyond football.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s victory, the Lions were deeply concerned about their defensive captain, with several teammates emphasizing that his health mattered far more than the final score.

Head coach Dan Campbell also provided another encouraging update Tuesday morning, indicating that Jack was improving.

As we covered earlier Tuesday, the Lions continue to receive positive indications while respecting the family’s request for privacy.

There is still no publicly confirmed timetable for Jack Campbell’s return, but Hutchinson’s message reinforces what has become the organization’s primary focus.

The Lions are thinking about Jack, praying for him, and welcoming every encouraging update they receive.