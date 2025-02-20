Aidan Hutchinson Favored to Win Two Awards at 2026 NFL Honors

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the favorite to win two major NFL awards in 2025. Hutchinson, of course, is still rehabbing from two broken bones in his leg. The injury occurred during the Lions' Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hutchinson is the betting favorite for both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, according to DraftKings.com.

His odds for Defensive Player of the Year are +650, ahead of stars like T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, and Myles Garrett, who all sit at +700.

Hutchinson's Comeback Player of the Year odds are +200, leading Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and J.J. McCarthy.

If Hutchinson stays healthy and plays as he did early in 2024, he could take home both awards at the 2026 NFL Honors. Prior to getting injured, Hutchinson was the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, as he was absolutely dominating opposing quarterbacks.

