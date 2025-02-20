Thursday, February 20, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsAidan Hutchinson Favored to Win Two Awards at 2026 NFL Honors
Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Favored to Win Two Awards at 2026 NFL Honors

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the favorite to win two major NFL awards in 2025. Hutchinson, of course, is still rehabbing from two broken bones in his leg. The injury occurred during the Lions' Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lowdown

  • Hutchinson is the betting favorite for both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, according to DraftKings.com.
  • His odds for Defensive Player of the Year are +650, ahead of stars like T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, and Myles Garrett, who all sit at +700.
  • Hutchinson's Comeback Player of the Year odds are +200, leading Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and J.J. McCarthy.

The Road to Winning Two Awards:

If Hutchinson stays healthy and plays as he did early in 2024, he could take home both awards at the 2026 NFL Honors. Prior to getting injured, Hutchinson was the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, as he was absolutely dominating opposing quarterbacks.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Hutchinson was the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 before his injury.
  • Hutchinson's Comeback Player of the Year odds are currently +200, ahead of several notable players.

For more on Hutchinson’s chances in 2025, visit DraftKings.com.

Previous article
Have Detroit Lions Fans Turned on Jared Goff?
Next article
Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s Talked to Myles Garrett About Joining Forces
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design