Aidan Hutchinson fires up crowd with first big play for Detroit Lions [Video]

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Well, it did not take too long for Hutchinson to make his presence known in the NFL as he picked up a big tackle for loss on his second snap against the Atlanta Falcons.

HUTCH!

Following the play, the crowd at Ford Field was about as loud as we have ever heard them during a preseason game.

Aidan Hutchinson Has Strong Message For Rest Of NFL

Aidan Hutchinson recently spoke to the media and he said he is going to “dominate” no matter where the Lions line him up.

“I’m a very versatile player and they’re using me that way, they’re putting me just about everywhere,” Hutchinson said after Tuesday’s practice. “I know wherever they put me, I’m going to dominate and be the player that I am.”

“It’s just football at the end of the day,” Hutchinson said. “It’s what I do.”

“As they say growing up in North Dakota on a farm, I was happy as a pig in poop,” Wash said recently on the Stoney & Jansen Show. “There’s other ways of saying that, but I was really excited. We got a heck of a football player, but more importantly, we got a pro.”

“He can play inside on third down and when he gets on a guard, look the hell out,” said Wash.

“I don’t know what the hell ‘it’ is, but he has it,” said Wash. “He takes pride in everything he does, not only in the classroom but obviously on the field. We really appreciate how hard he work every day. We all know, he’s still a rookie and there’s going to be some growing pains. But I know he has the mental fortitude to fight through that stuff and be a productive player,” said Wash.

Nation, there is no question about it that Hutchinson is ultra-confident in his abilities. What are your expectations for him as a rookie?

