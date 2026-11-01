The Detroit Lions celebrated a massive 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had something far more important on his mind afterward.

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His teammate, fellow defensive captain and close friend Jack Campbell, had been transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after a frightening hit early in the fourth quarter.

Hutchinson was visibly emotional as Campbell received medical attention on the field. Following the game, he delivered a heartfelt message about what his teammate means to the Lions.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) waves at fans to celebrate 20-17 win over Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aidan Hutchinson Delivers Emotional Message About Jack Campbell

“He’s everything, man. He’s a captain, leader, teammate, husband, father, everything. We’re all praying for him.”

"He's everything, man. He's a captain, leader, teammate, husband, father, everything. We're all praying for him."



Aidan Hutchinson was emotional after the Lions win, discussing Jack Campbell's injury and the way the defense instantly responded on fourth down. pic.twitter.com/e9sqA8lyCG — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 1, 2026

“That was exactly what we all said, at least, but at least what I was saying,” Hutchinson told reporters. “Jack is such a ball guy. I know that he wouldn’t have wanted anything other than to lock back into this game, finish it, get a dub, and we did that.”

Those words from Hutchinson captured the emotions inside Detroit’s locker room following Sunday’s victory.

Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off following a tackle of T.J. Hockenson, bringing the game to a lengthy halt.

Hutchinson was seen fighting back tears as medical personnel attended to Campbell. But what happened immediately afterward showed just how determined Detroit’s defense was to respond.

Hutchinson Helps Lions Defense Deliver Fourth-Down Stop

Following the injury stoppage, Hutchinson gathered his defensive teammates together before Minnesota faced a critical fourth-down play.

With the Lions leading 12-7, Hutchinson pressured Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray into an incompletion, forcing a turnover on downs.

The emotional fourth-down stop came immediately after Campbell was removed from the field, giving Detroit’s defense a moment to rally around its injured teammate.

As we previously reported, the Lions’ defenders gathered in prayer on the sideline following the frightening injury.

Lions Hold On for the Win After Jack Campbell Injury

Minnesota eventually took a 15-12 lead, but Detroit answered with a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Jameson Williams before holding on for the victory.

The Lions improved to 5-2 while handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.

As we covered following Dan Campbell’s postgame injury update, Campbell was receiving medical care, but the team had no additional information about his condition.

For Hutchinson, however, the afternoon was about much more than the final score.

His emotional words about Campbell, followed by his immediate response on fourth down, demonstrated just how much Campbell means to his teammates.

The Lions earned an unforgettable victory Sunday. Now, Hutchinson and the rest of Detroit’s locker room are hoping for encouraging news about their brother.