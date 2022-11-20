Aidan Hutchinson gets Record setting second Interception

Aidan Hutchinson recorded only the second interception in his LIFE Sunday against the New York Giants. Not only was this a personal record, but it also set a franchise record.

Why it matters

With his interception of QB Daniel Jones, DL Aidan Hutchinson became the first Defensive lineman to record two interceptions in their rookie season for Detroit.

Only two players this season have 2+ Sacks and 2+ Interceptions, Roquan Smith and Hutchinson.



Hutchinson By the Numbers

Hutchinson is the first rookie defensive lineman to have two Interceptions in a season since 2006

Hutchinson is the 9th rookie Defensive lineman to have two interceptions in the Super Bowl era.

Aidan Hutchinson with his second interception on the season. What a play! pic.twitter.com/QWaHrlh9J4 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) November 20, 2022

What they are saying about Aidan Hutchinson

Dan Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson this week: "He wants to be a difference-maker. Like he views himself as somebody like, ‘I can change the game. Like I can do that.’ And so I think when you get in those critical moments, those high-pressure situations, he’s somebody that thrives" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2022

As happy as I am with Hutch and his development, they immediately went to Amani with Okudah out and Amani was 5 miles behind Slayton. We're in for a long day with Amani😔🫤 — Pay Ben Johnson to stay🥺 (@b_the_myth) November 20, 2022

Only two players this season have 2+ Sacks and 2+ INT



Roquan Smith

Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/SwQTQTFYNu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022