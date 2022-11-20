Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson gets Record setting second Interception

By Jeff Bilbrey
1 Min Read
Why it matters
Hutchinson By the Numbers
What they are saying about Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson recorded only the second interception in his LIFE Sunday against the New York Giants. Not only was this a personal record, but it also set a franchise record.

Why it matters

With his interception of QB Daniel Jones, DL Aidan Hutchinson became the first Defensive lineman to record two interceptions in their rookie season for Detroit.

  • Only two players this season have 2+ Sacks and 2+ Interceptions, Roquan Smith and Hutchinson.

Hutchinson By the Numbers

  • Hutchinson is the first rookie defensive lineman to have two Interceptions in a season since 2006
  • Hutchinson is the 9th rookie Defensive lineman to have two interceptions in the Super Bowl era.

– Source

What they are saying about Aidan Hutchinson

aidan hutchinson

