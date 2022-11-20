Aidan Hutchinson gets Record setting second Interception

Aidan Hutchinson recorded only the second interception in his LIFE Sunday against the New York Giants. Not only was this a personal record, but it also set a franchise record.
Why it matters
With his interception of QB Daniel Jones, DL Aidan Hutchinson became the first Defensive lineman to record two interceptions in their rookie season for Detroit.
- Only two players this season have 2+ Sacks and 2+ Interceptions, Roquan Smith and Hutchinson.
Hutchinson By the Numbers
- Hutchinson is the first rookie defensive lineman to have two Interceptions in a season since 2006
- Hutchinson is the 9th rookie Defensive lineman to have two interceptions in the Super Bowl era.
