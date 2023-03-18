Aidan Hutchinson had strong words about David Montgomery before Detroit Lions signed him

Our Detroit Lions signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery during the opening week of free agency. Lions rookie defender Aidan Hutchinson had previously praised Montgomery, calling him a “sneaky” player and comparing him to a “little bowling ball.” While Hutchinson won't have the opportunity to face Montgomery on the opposing team anymore, he'll get to see his skills up close as a teammate.

Key Points

The Lions signed David Montgomery during the opening week of free agency

Hutchinson praised Montgomery's skills, calling him a “sneaky” player and comparing him to a “little bowling ball”

Hutchinson won't have the opportunity to face Montgomery on the opposing team anymore

Hutchinson will now have the opportunity to see Montgomery's skills up close as a teammate

Big Picture: Hutchinson's perspective on Montgomery

During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Hutchinson spoke about Montgomery, praising him for being a player that he had a tough time tackling.

- Advertisement -

“You know who is a sneaky one for me? I missed like two tackles on him in the Bears game, was David Montgomery,” Hutchinson said. “He’s one of those guys, he’s so small. I go to wrap him up and he just kinda like, he’s just so small. He's like a little bowling ball. So I missed a couple tackles on him. So, I’d say I gotta get back on him.”

Hutchinson's comments about Montgomery carry weight because of his position as a rookie defender on the Lions. His praise of Montgomery may help to alleviate concerns from fans about losing well-loved Jamaal Williams to free agency. Hutchinson's admiration of Montgomery's skills also speaks to the potential impact he could have on the Lions' offense.

Bottom Line – From Foe to Friend

In the NFL, it's not uncommon for players to go from facing each other as opponents to working together as teammates. Hutchinson's praise of Montgomery provides insight into the potential impact Montgomery could have on the Detroit Lions offense. While Hutchinson may not have the opportunity to take revenge on Montgomery for missed tackles, he'll now have the chance to learn from him and work together towards a common goal.