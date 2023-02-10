Aidan Hutchinson has quite the plan for 2023

The Detroit Lions‘ selection of Aidan Hutchinson as the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was a source of excitement for general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as he was their targeted choice. Though some high draft picks fail to live up to expectations, Hutchinson exceeded them and had a standout rookie season, becoming one of the most productive first-year players in the NFL in 2022. His efforts were recently acknowledged as he finished second in the NFL Rookie of the Year award voting, behind only Sauce Gardner.

Aidan Hutchinson is going for it all in 2023

During an interview with SB Nation, Hutchinson was asked about what he has in store for his sophomore season in the NFL, and his response will have Detroit fans excited.

- Advertisement -

“I'm going for it all next year,” said Hutchinson. “That's my mentality and I'm so excited. I'm glad I got these 17 games under my belt. I learned so much and my development was amazing over these 17 games. But next year, I'm coming for it all.”

Hutchinson's Rookie Season by the Numbers

Though Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start to his rookie season, he sure did finish strong. Here are some of the stats Hutch posted in 2022.

17 games

52 tackles

9.5 sacks

3 interceptions

9 tackles for loss

15 QB hits

2 fumble recoveries