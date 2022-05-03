Aidan Hutchinson included in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

As it stands, at least according to Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN), Hutchinson is currently the odds on favorite at +250 to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022.

As you can see below, Hutchinson is ahead of New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400) and Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Travon Walker (+500).

Nation, this is probably pretty obvious but who are you betting on to be the top rookie defender in 2022?

