Aidan Hutchinson included in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.
As it stands, at least according to Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN), Hutchinson is currently the odds on favorite at +250 to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022.
As you can see below, Hutchinson is ahead of New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400) and Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Travon Walker (+500).
Nation, this is probably pretty obvious but who are you betting on to be the top rookie defender in 2022?
Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition
An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.
With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.
|Team
|Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2700
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4400
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+18000
|Houston Texans
|+22000
Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings