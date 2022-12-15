Aidan Hutchinson included on Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 15

Aidan Hutchinson was not spotted at the open portion of today's practice

Earlier today, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Unfortunately, Birkett did not include WHY Hutchinson missed practice (he likely did not know at the time), leaving Lions’ fans to wonder if he was injured, or if he was just getting a rest day. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, Dec. 15.

This week's hottest stories

Why is Aidan Hutchinson on the Detroit Lions injury report?

The Lions have released their injury report for Thursday, and as you can see Hutchinson did not practice due to an illness. (Sigh of relief)

Overall, six Lions’ players missed Thursday’s practice, including Hutchinson, Kayode Awosika (ankle), Derrick Barnes (knee), Michael Brockers (illness), Jason Cabinda (ankle), and Mike Hughes (illness)

Featured Videos



Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Kayode Awosika G ankle NP NP Derrick Barnes LB knee NP NP Michael Brockers DL illness not listed NP Jason Cabinda FB ankle LP NP Mike Hughes CB illness not listed NP Aidan Hutchinson DL illness not listed NP Will Harris CB hip LP LP Frank Ragnow C foot LP LP Evan Brown C/G ankle LP FP Taylor Decker T ankle LP FP C.J. Moore S shoulder LP FP

Up next for Hutchinson the Lions is a tough road matchup against the 7-6 New York Jets.

The Lions have one of the top offenses in the NFL, while the Jets have one of the top defenses.