Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson included on Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 15

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • Aidan Hutchinson was not spotted at the open portion of today's practice
  • The Lions have released their latest injury report for Week 15

Earlier today, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Unfortunately, Birkett did not include WHY Hutchinson missed practice (he likely did not know at the time), leaving Lions’ fans to wonder if he was injured, or if he was just getting a rest day. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, Dec. 15.

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Injury Report Minnesota Vikings

Why is Aidan Hutchinson on the Detroit Lions injury report?

The Lions have released their injury report for Thursday, and as you can see Hutchinson did not practice due to an illness. (Sigh of relief)

Overall, six Lions’ players missed Thursday’s practice, including Hutchinson, Kayode Awosika (ankle), Derrick Barnes (knee), Michael Brockers (illness), Jason Cabinda (ankle), and Mike Hughes (illness)

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNPNP
Michael BrockersDLillnessnot listedNP
Jason CabindaFBankleLPNP
Mike HughesCBillnessnot listedNP
Aidan HutchinsonDLillnessnot listedNP
Will HarrisCBhipLPLP
Frank RagnowCfootLPLP
Evan BrownC/GankleLPFP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPFP
C.J. MooreSshoulderLPFP

Up next for Hutchinson the Lions is a tough road matchup against the 7-6 New York Jets.

The Lions have one of the top offenses in the NFL, while the Jets have one of the top defenses.

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson,detroit lions injury report

