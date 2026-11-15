The Detroit Lions have suffered a potentially devastating injury scare early in Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, with star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson heading to the locker room.

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Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went down grabbing his right leg after celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Although Hutchinson managed to walk off the field under his own power, he has since headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson suddenly fell to the ground following the sack and immediately began grabbing at his right leg.

Birkett subsequently provided an update, reporting that Hutchinson was able to get up and walk off without assistance. However, the Lions star was noticeably limping as team trainers surrounded him. He stopped at the sideline medical tent before continuing to the locker room, per CBS Sports.

Please for the love of God stop jumping during celebrations. pic.twitter.com/zRCo7OspEb — Eazy (@SpeakEZsports_) November 15, 2026

Aidan Hutchinson Injury Creates Major Concern for Lions

The injury occurred during New England’s opening offensive possession, shortly after Hutchinson brought down Maye on third-and-goal at the Detroit 15, according to ESPN’s play-by-play.

The sack helped Detroit hold New England to three points despite the Patriots moving deep into Lions territory. The 11-play drive reached the Detroit 3-yard line before the sack pushed New England back and left Andy Borregales with a 33-yard field goal.

Unfortunately, the celebration that followed quickly turned into a concerning scene, with Hutchinson falling to the turf and requiring attention from Detroit’s medical staff.

Why Hutchinson Matters to Detroit’s Defense

The situation is particularly concerning given Hutchinson’s importance to Detroit’s defense. The former Michigan standout entered Sunday’s contest as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers after previously establishing a franchise sack-streak record earlier this season.

Hutchinson has been a central part of the Lions’ pass rush, and his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks remains critical to the team’s defensive success. He has also made it clear that Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations are at the forefront of his mind this season.

Lions List Hutchinson as Questionable to Return

The Lions said Hutchinson is questionable to return with a knee injury, according to WDIV. The team has not disclosed how serious the injury is.

His ability to walk off the field without assistance is encouraging, but his trip to the locker room leaves his availability for the remainder of Sunday’s game uncertain.

The Lions will be hoping their star defensive end has avoided a serious setback, especially with the team already dealing with multiple injuries on defense.

This is a developing story, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.