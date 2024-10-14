Aidan Hutchinson Injury Rehab Timeline Emerges From Source

Detroit Lions star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has undergone surgery to repair both his tibia and fibula following the injury he suffered during the Lions’ dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. According to a recent tweet from ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, Hutchinson’s season is officially over, and the road to recovery will be a long one.

The team has not provided an official timetable for Hutchinson’s return to play, but a source close to the situation told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the typical recovery for this type of injury is six to eight months. During the surgery, a rod was placed in Hutchinson's leg to stabilize the fractured bones, a common procedure for severe leg injuries.

This devastating injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday’s game when Hutchinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott but stayed down on the turf in clear pain. He was eventually carted off the field, and it quickly became evident that the Lions' star defender would not return anytime soon. Earlier this morning, the Lions confirmed that Hutchinson underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas.

With Hutchinson now expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season, the Lions will have to navigate the rest of the year without one of their most dominant defensive players. Despite this setback, Hutchinson is expected to make a full recovery, though the focus will now shift to his rehab and eventual return, likely in time for the 2025 season.