Watch: Aidan Hutchinson Dominates Rehab Workout, Eyes 2025 Comeback

Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is back to sprinting, jumping, and bursting in rehab workouts, and his return to dominance is looking closer by the day.

Aidan Hutchinson is on the comeback trail—and it’s starting to look scary good.

The Detroit Lions defensive star, who saw his 2024 season cut short in Week 6 due to a brutal broken tibia and fibula, is making major strides in his recovery. In a new video posted by strength coach Jim Kielbaso, Hutchinson is seen going all-out in his most intense workout yet.

And let’s just say… he looks like a man on a mission.

Aidan Hutchinson workout is very encouraging! DPOY activated for Detroit Lions

Via: IG/JimKielbaso pic.twitter.com/yb8eL9kwWa — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 2, 2025

Explosive. Focused. Almost There.

Per Dr. Jimmy Liao via Lions Wire, Hutchinson has moved beyond light rehab and into fast-twitch workouts—including sprints, jumps, and explosive first steps off the line. That’s huge for a player whose game is built on quickness and bend.

“A big part of his elite game is his quickness and explosiveness, so it’s great to see him entering this stage of rehab,” Liao said.

There’s still a slight hitch in his gait, and his left leg is playing catch-up, but nothing alarming. Liao added that those coordination and strength issues should improve quickly with continued training.

The Lions Need Aidan Hutchinson

Let’s not sugarcoat it—the Lions need Hutchinson back at full strength in 2025. After Detroit opted not to draft an edge rusher until the sixth round (Ahmed Hassanein) and let Za’Darius Smith walk, Hutchinson’s return looms large.

Re-signing Marcus Davenport helps, but expecting consistent availability there is risky.

In short: Aidan Hutchinson returning to full strength is the Lions’ best pass-rush hope—and this latest video suggests that the timetable is right on track.