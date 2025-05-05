Aidan Hutchinson injury update

Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Workout Video

Despite concerns from a recent video, Aidan Hutchinson is on track for a full return, with a doctor predicting he’ll be ready for training camp.

When a video surfaced of Aidan Hutchinson working out, it was supposed to be a good sign for Detroit Lions fans. But instead of celebration, it sparked concern.

In the clip, Hutchinson—Detroit’s defensive cornerstone—looked solid overall. But eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice something: he was slightly favoring his leg.

Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury: A Quick Recap

Let’s rewind. Hutchinson fractured both his tibia and fibula late last season. It was a brutal blow to a rising star who had just started looking like one of the best edge rushers in the league.

There was initial hope Hutchinson could make it back in time for a potential Super Bowl appearance. That didn’t happen—because it never could have. According to Dr. Jimmy Liao of Lions Wire, Hutchinson’s current state proves he wasn’t close to returning then.

So What Did the Doctor Say?

Dr. Liao reviewed the viral workout video and shared a refreshing dose of optimism. He did notice the now-famous “hitch in gait,” but waved it off, saying it’s “no big deal” with four months still to go before the season kicks off.

The doctor’s bottom line? Expect Hutchinson to participate in OTAs on a limited basis, and be full-go by training camp.

That’s exactly what Lions fans needed to hear.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

The Lions need Hutchinson healthy. Like, really need him.

After cutting Za’Darius Smith, the Lions brought back Marcus Davenport, but trusting him to stay healthy for a full season feels like wishful thinking. And despite edge rusher being a clear need heading into the draft, Brad Holmes didn’t address it until the sixth round.

That means it’s Hutchinson—or bust—when it comes to generating a consistent pass rush.

The Bottom Line

There’s still a long way to go before Week 1, but Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery appears to be on track, despite what social media sleuths think. He’s not limping—he’s healing. And based on expert medical opinion, there’s no reason to hit the panic button.

Lions fans, breathe easy. Your franchise pass rusher is still in the plans for Week 1—and he might be better than ever.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]