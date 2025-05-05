Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Workout Video

Despite concerns from a recent video, Aidan Hutchinson is on track for a full return, with a doctor predicting he’ll be ready for training camp.

When a video surfaced of Aidan Hutchinson working out, it was supposed to be a good sign for Detroit Lions fans. But instead of celebration, it sparked concern.

In the clip, Hutchinson—Detroit’s defensive cornerstone—looked solid overall. But eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice something: he was slightly favoring his leg.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury: A Quick Recap

Let’s rewind. Hutchinson fractured both his tibia and fibula late last season. It was a brutal blow to a rising star who had just started looking like one of the best edge rushers in the league.

There was initial hope Hutchinson could make it back in time for a potential Super Bowl appearance. That didn’t happen—because it never could have. According to Dr. Jimmy Liao of Lions Wire, Hutchinson’s current state proves he wasn’t close to returning then.

Aidan Hutchinson rehab video update

-6.5mo post tib/fib

-Progressed to fast twitch workouts -Good burst/intensity 👍 Muscles building fast now

-Hitch in gait but no big deal with szn 4mo away

-Participates in OTA 5/28 but may be limited. Full go by camppic.twitter.com/Dc5UP5YRmy — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) May 2, 2025

So What Did the Doctor Say?

Dr. Liao reviewed the viral workout video and shared a refreshing dose of optimism. He did notice the now-famous “hitch in gait,” but waved it off, saying it’s “no big deal” with four months still to go before the season kicks off.

The doctor’s bottom line? Expect Hutchinson to participate in OTAs on a limited basis, and be full-go by training camp.

That’s exactly what Lions fans needed to hear.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

The Lions need Hutchinson healthy. Like, really need him.

After cutting Za’Darius Smith, the Lions brought back Marcus Davenport, but trusting him to stay healthy for a full season feels like wishful thinking. And despite edge rusher being a clear need heading into the draft, Brad Holmes didn’t address it until the sixth round.

That means it’s Hutchinson—or bust—when it comes to generating a consistent pass rush.

The Bottom Line

There’s still a long way to go before Week 1, but Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery appears to be on track, despite what social media sleuths think. He’s not limping—he’s healing. And based on expert medical opinion, there’s no reason to hit the panic button.

Lions fans, breathe easy. Your franchise pass rusher is still in the plans for Week 1—and he might be better than ever.