The Detroit Lions have received another troubling Aidan Hutchinson injury update, and the latest information suggests the damage to his right knee could extend beyond a torn ACL. Sources told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that there is also concern Hutchinson injured his meniscus.

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Rapoport reported that initial testing showed Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The injury is expected to end his 2026 season, although additional medical evaluations are still being conducted to determine the full extent of the damage.

Unfortunately, the possibility of multiple injuries within the same knee adds another layer of concern for Detroit’s star pass rusher.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update Points to Possible Meniscus Damage

ESPN reported that Hutchinson underwent an initial MRI in Germany before returning to the United States for further testing. Sources told Rapoport that Hutchinson likely suffered additional damage in the knee, with concern about his meniscus, although that additional injury has not been confirmed.

The distinction is important because the ACL and meniscus are separate structures within the knee, and injuries involving both can complicate treatment and rehabilitation. The extent of any additional damage would need to be determined before doctors could provide a more complete recovery outlook.

The new information follows Monday morning’s concerning report that Hutchinson was believed to have suffered a torn ACL and potentially additional damage. The specific concern about his meniscus provides another detail about what doctors are evaluating.

For now, the Lions have not publicly announced a definitive medical diagnosis or a timetable for Hutchinson’s recovery.

Another Devastating Setback for Lions Star

Hutchinson suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s victory after sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on New England’s opening possession. He jumped into the air to celebrate but landed awkwardly, immediately grabbing his right knee before receiving medical attention.

The Lions initially listed Hutchinson as questionable before announcing in the third quarter that he would not return. He was later spotted using crutches while leaving the stadium.

Hutchinson’s Injury History Adds to Detroit’s Concern

The setback is especially difficult considering Hutchinson’s previous injury history. He missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula before returning to record 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Hutchinson had already recorded six sacks through nine games this season, bringing his career total to 49 since Detroit selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His absence leaves the Lions without one of their most important defensive players as they continue their pursuit of a championship.

The Lions are now awaiting the results of additional testing to determine whether Hutchinson suffered damage beyond the reported ACL tear. Detroit already knew the injury was serious, but the possibility of meniscus involvement makes those follow-up evaluations even more important.