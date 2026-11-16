The Detroit Lions have received some much-needed encouraging news regarding star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, even though his 2026 season is over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, additional testing performed Monday confirmed that Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, but there is an important silver lining.

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There is no other significant damage to Hutchinson’s knee.

Pelissero reported the update Monday evening, providing a much more encouraging picture than the initial reports that suggested Hutchinson may have suffered additional damage to his meniscus or other structures in the knee.

That doesn’t make losing Hutchinson any easier for Detroit, but it is certainly welcome news for a player facing another lengthy rehabilitation process.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to Pelissero’s latest report on X, additional examinations confirmed the ACL tear but found no other significant damage. Hutchinson will now turn his attention toward recovering and preparing for the 2027 NFL season.

The development is especially important considering the concerns that surfaced earlier Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport initially reported that Hutchinson had suffered a torn ACL and potentially additional damage, including possible meniscus involvement. Those concerns were detailed in an earlier injury update as the Lions awaited further medical evaluations following their return from Germany.

However, the latest findings indicate Hutchinson avoided the additional significant damage that doctors had feared.

Earlier Monday, Albert Breer of The MMQB also reported there was optimism Hutchinson had avoided major injuries to his meniscus and other knee ligaments, and that he was getting a second opinion. Pelissero’s latest report provides a more definitive update following the additional testing.

Although the torn ACL will still require substantial recovery time, avoiding significant accompanying damage is a positive development as Hutchinson prepares for another comeback.

Hutchinson Now Turns His Attention to 2027

Hutchinson suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. After sacking quarterback Drake Maye on third down, the Lions star jumped into the air to celebrate before landing awkwardly and immediately grabbing his right knee.

He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game and was later seen leaving the stadium using crutches. The injury came during what had been another outstanding season for the former Michigan standout, who recorded six sacks through nine games.

Unfortunately, Hutchinson knows all too well what it means to battle back from a devastating injury.

He missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula before returning to record a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2025. Now, after another season-ending setback, Hutchinson faces the challenge of preparing for the 2027 campaign.

For the Lions, the immediate challenge remains replacing one of the NFL’s premier defensive players as they pursue a championship. Detroit is 7-2 and riding a five-game winning streak, but Hutchinson’s absence leaves a significant hole along the defensive front.

Still, Monday evening’s update is an important bit of good news in an otherwise difficult situation.

Hutchinson’s season may be over, but the additional testing has eliminated some of the most concerning possibilities surrounding his injury. And for a player who has already proven he can overcome a devastating setback, that is a positive place to begin the road back.