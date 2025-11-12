How Serious is Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury?

The Detroit Lions dropped their first Week 11 injury report, and it came with a few too many names for comfort. Seven players missed Wednesday’s practice in Allen Park, while eight others were limited. But one name in particular grabbed everyone’s attention: Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions’ defensive cornerstone was listed as did not practice with an elbow injury, sparking instant concern ahead of Sunday night’s heavyweight clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hutchinson Downplays the Injury

Before the official report hit, Hutchinson met with the media, and did his best to calm the noise.

“The injury report comes out in a little bit, we’ll be good though,” Hutchinson said with a grin. “Just a little bump in the road, but we’re good.”

When reporters pressed for specifics, Hutchinson brushed it off with a smile.

“Upper body, I don’t even know,” he said. “It should come out on the injury report.”

The 25-year-old star didn’t sound remotely worried about his availability for Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia.

“Not at all,” Hutchinson said when asked if he’s concerned about missing the game.

A Dominant Season So Far

Despite the minor setback, Hutchinson has been playing some of the best football of his young career. Through nine games, he’s recorded 7.0 sacks, 13 solo tackles, and four forced fumbles. He currently ranks third among 114 edge defenders with a 91.2 overall PFF grade and leads the group in pressures (57), a testament to how disruptive he’s been every week.

At just 25 years old, the former Michigan Wolverine has already established himself as the tone-setter of Dan Campbell’s defense, and losing him for any period of time would be a major blow.

The Bottom Line

While it’s fair for fans to hold their breath anytime their franchise player lands on the injury report, Aidan Hutchinson made it clear, he’s not missing this game.

Expect him to be ready to go when the Lions face Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the 7-2 Eagles on Sunday Night Football. It’s one of the biggest tests of the season, and Hutchinson sounds more than ready to answer the bell.