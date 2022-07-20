Detroit Lions training camp is almost upon us which means it will not be too much longer before we get to see No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson put on the pads and get to work for what should be an exciting 2022 season.

If the Lions are going to take a big step forward in 2022, their defense absolutely must perform better than it did in 2021, and that all starts with getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

If Hutchinson and the defense are able to rise up during the coming season, the Lions could make some serious noise in the NFC North.

Aidan Hutchinson is ‘ready to shine’ at Detroit Lions training camp

Folks, if you watched Aidan Hutchinson play at the University of Michigan, you are well aware of the fact that he is going to give 100% on each and every play of the game, regardless of the score.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report released a list of 5 NFL rookies who are “ready to shine” in training camp, and not surprisingly, Hutchinson made the list.

Here is some of what BR has to say about Hutchinson being “ready to shine” in training camp.

From Bleacher Report:

Aidan Hutchinson may not be able to change Detroit’s fortunes all by himself, but few players will do more to bring the Lions back to relevance than this year’s No. 2 overall draft pick. After finishing a standout career at Michigan—capped off by a school-record 14-sack performance in 2021—the Plymouth native enters the league ready to dominate opposing offensive linemen.

With incredible size at 6’7” and 264 pounds and a nonstop motor augmenting a diverse set of moves and strong instincts, Hutchinson is the complete edge-rushing package. He’s the co-favorite—alongside New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux—to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and will immediately begin showing why he was so hyped upon entering training camp.

Detroit has sorely lacked the type of elite pass-rushing production that Hutchinson now brings to the table. The team notched a meager 30 sacks last year—the third-fewest leaguewide—and tallied up only 24 the prior season.

Nation, what are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson during his first training camp and eventually his first season in the National Football League?

