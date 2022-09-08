Aidan Hutchinson is ready to ‘unleash the beast’ on Philadelphia Eagles

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan, and ever since his arrival in Allen Park, he has continued to blow people away.

Now, Hutchinson is ready “unleash the beast” on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions will take on the Eagles this coming Sunday and there is no question about it that Hutchinson is excited and ready to get out on the field.

“I’m ready to unleash the beast,” Hutchinson said with a smile Thursday. “I think we’ve got a really good opponent in front of us. One that we watched the tape from last year and it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. I think we’re all excited.”

“This is it right here,” Hutchinson said. “It’s going to be awesome. Man, it’s going to be a great atmosphere. I can’t wait.”

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn plans to is ready to let Aidan Hutchinson loose

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said that his plan is to be aggressive but not wreckless with Aidan Hutchinson.

“Obviously rush lanes are important, but for the most part, man, I’m not going to sit back and tell Charles (Harris), and tell Aidan (Hutchinson) to sit back and be on their toes,” Glenn said. “Man, we’re going after this guy and then, we have to have other guys to play off of them also.