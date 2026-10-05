There is no hiding from what is happening with the Detroit Lions defense right now, and Aidan Hutchinson isn’t trying to.

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Detroit’s defensive struggles continued Sunday night against the Carolina Panthers, and the problems were glaring enough that former Lions cornerback Darius Slay was already calling Detroit’s defense “bad bad” before the game was over. Carolina eventually finished off a 32-26 victory, dropping Detroit to 2-2.

Carolina piled up 445 yards while Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and Tetairoa McMillan exploded for 14 catches, 192 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit has now surrendered at least 30 points in three of its first four games.

Hutchinson Admits Something Is Missing

When Hutchinson was asked what is going wrong in his postgame media availability, he didn’t pretend to have some magical answer. In fact, his response may have been more concerning because he couldn’t pinpoint exactly why the defense hasn’t been able to put everything together.

“I don’t know. Something with the flow. We’re not flowing right now, and I can’t give you the answers. I don’t really know why. All I can do is self-evaluate as a player, improve in the ways that I can and move on.”

That’s not exactly what Lions fans want to hear four games into the season, but at least Hutchinson isn’t trying to sell anybody a fairy tale. Detroit has shown flashes defensively, but those flashes haven’t lasted long enough to keep opposing offenses from controlling games.

Naturally, much of the heat is landing on defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Detroit Sports Nation has already examined whether the Lions could bring in someone such as Jim Schwartz to help the struggling defense, but Hutchinson made it clear he isn’t interested in throwing his coordinator under the bus.

Hutchinson Stands Behind Kelvin Sheppard

A reporter directly told Hutchinson that plenty of people are pointing the finger at Sheppard and asked whether the players still believe in their defensive coordinator. Hutchinson’s answer left very little room for interpretation.

“Look, I’ve been with Shep for years now. He’s been an assistant and now a coordinator for the past two years, and I have the utmost faith in him. I think we have the utmost faith in him. “But definitely, we have to evolve as a defense and we have to grow because we can’t keep putting our offense in these shootout-type games. It just puts stress on them. We’ve just got to do better as a unit. We all support Shep fully, and we’ve got to get a win next week.”

There’s an important distinction in Hutchinson’s answer. He defended Sheppard, but he certainly didn’t defend the results.

Dan Campbell Puts Everything Back on the Table

Detroit has to change something, and Dan Campbell acknowledged afterward that he and Sheppard will put everything back on the table while searching for answers. The Lions detailed some of those possibilities after the game, including potentially adjusting the balance between man and zone coverage and continuing to examine personnel combinations.

Hutchinson Thought the Lions Were Going to Win

The frustrating part for Hutchinson is that despite everything that went wrong defensively, Detroit still had a chance.

The Lions defense finally forced the stop it needed late, giving Jared Goff and the offense possession with just over two minutes remaining and an opportunity to complete the comeback. Hutchinson fully expected them to do exactly that.

“I legitimately thought we were winning that game when we got the stop at the end and our offense got the ball with two minutes and whatever it was. I had the utmost confidence in them. We shouldn’t have put them in a hole, but sometimes football comes down to that. It’s situational. “We got some stops at the end. I wish we would’ve gotten stops earlier, that’s for sure. We got them when they mattered, the offense couldn’t convert, and we’ve got to help them out earlier in the game. We were putting a lot of stress on them really from the first quarter on. We’ve got to find ways to get stops before the fourth quarter.”

That may be the simplest explanation of Detroit’s defensive problem.

The Lions eventually made enough plays to give themselves a chance. They just waited far too long to start making them.