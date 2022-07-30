Aidan Hutchinson leaves Penei Sewell ‘grasping air’ in first matchup

As I wrote in an earlier article, one thing I wanted to watch closely in Detroit Lions training camp is the matchup between rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and RT Penei Sewell.

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell

Let’s freaking go!!! If I was only able to watch one thing in training camp, it would without a doubt be Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell.

Hutchinson, of course, was the Lions’ top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, while Sewell was their top pick in 2021.

Aidan and Penei are both extremely competitive players and you can bet they will be giving their all to win their head-to-head matchups.

Aidan Hutchinson leaves Penei Sewell ‘gasping for air’ in first matchup

Well, according to a report from Erik Schlitt, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell squared off for the first time on Saturday and it was Hutchinson who get the upper hand.

“Sewell vs. Hutch for the first time today and the rookie put an inside swim move that left Sewell grasping air,” Schlitt tweeted.

Sewell vs Hutch for the first time today and the rookie put an inside swim move that left Sewell grasping air — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) July 30, 2022

Now, let’s be VERY clear on something. This was just one rep in one training camp practice WITHOUT PADS on so this is certainly not something to overreact to one way or the other.

That being said, you can bet that Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell are going to do whatever they can to test each other each and every day in practice and that will only make both players stronger in the long run.

Because, as we know…. IRON SHARPENS IRON!!!

