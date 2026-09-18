Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Concerning Problem After Loss to Bills

Aidan Hutchinson expected Josh Allen to create problems outside the pocket. What bothered him most Thursday night was how much trouble the Detroit Lions had stopping Buffalo’s more conventional running game.

Following Detroit’s 41–31 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hutchinson described an opponent that found success without needing an especially unusual approach.

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“You know, it wasn’t even — I think in ’24 they ran a lot of tackle pull, quarterback run, a lot of weird gap stuff going on. This game, it was crunch, stretch open, belly open, just a lot of basic NFL stuff. And we were struggling. I don’t know exactly what that was, but we’ve definitely got to figure that out soon. We’re going to be in a hurry and we’re going to have a sense of urgency too. We’ve been 1-1 before. We’ve been in this hole, and I think players, coaches, we’re willing to do whatever to dig ourselves out of it.”

James Cook exposed a problem beyond Allen’s scrambling

Buffalo rushed for 203 yards on 36 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. James Cook III accounted for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Allen added 69 yards and two rushing scores.

The possibility of Cook taking on a larger workload against Detroit had been a concern entering the matchup. He finished with 21 carries and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.

Those numbers help explain Hutchinson’s frustration. Allen’s ability to extend plays demands special attention, but Cook’s production meant Buffalo was also winning through its regular rushing offense.

As Reuters detailed in its game recap, the Bills finished with 446 total yards and six touchdowns.

Detroit had held New Orleans to 91 rushing yards in its opener. Asked what changed between the two games, Hutchinson offered no immediate explanation.

“Couldn’t tell you. Could not tell you. We’ll have to watch it. I don’t know.”

Hutchinson separates Allen’s playmaking from the run-defense failures

Hutchinson finished with three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. He also acknowledged the difficulty of keeping Allen contained, recalling a first-half play on which the quarterback escaped.

His larger concern remained Detroit’s inability to stop the running back.

“It’s tough, man. It’s tough because I think one in the first half, right after the sack, he rolled out and I was on the left. That tackle kind of overset me a little bit, jumped inside. He’s dangerous, man, and that’s the name of the game. But we knew we were going to give up some, and it is what it is. We can live with that. But it’s the run-game stuff that kills you. Josh, he’s going to make some plays. He’s going to get out on the perimeter. He’s going to run for five to 10 yards, whatever that is. But we’ve got to be able to stop the run, the running back. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

The film review starts with his own performance

Hutchinson was careful about assigning responsibility before the defensive review. Recognizing the concepts Buffalo ran did not mean he could identify every teammate’s assignment or explain each breakdown.

“I’m not going to lie, I can’t really look at the film and even see, like, what — you’ve got to look at the defense. I don’t necessarily know what other people’s roles are, if that makes sense. I can’t watch the film and come out of that and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do X, Y and Z better.’ But what I can do is look at myself and try to get better and try to improve, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

That emphasis on his own work followed a similar message from Jack Campbell, who took personal responsibility during an emotional postgame interview.

For Hutchinson, the distinction was clear: he could describe what Buffalo accomplished without pretending to have a complete diagnosis immediately after the game.

Detroit’s second-half response needed more stops

The Lions scored 21 points after halftime, but their defense could not provide enough opportunities to complete a comeback. Pride of Detroit’s game recap described Buffalo repeatedly converting short third downs as Detroit tried to close the gap.

Hutchinson said the willingness to fight was there. The execution did not follow.

“I don’t know. It’s tough. We were on our heels for the majority of the game. We only got one or two stops. It’s just bad, man. It’s just not the kind of stuff — especially our offense fighting in the second half. I think we all came into the second half ready mentally, coming in to fight, and we didn’t get it done. We’ll evolve. We have to. If we don’t evolve, we’re not going to be doing this all season. That’s for sure.”

Detroit leaves Buffalo at 1–1 with time to correct its problems. Hutchinson’s comments establish where that work must begin: making routine running plays difficult again, even when the quarterback presents an extraordinary challenge.