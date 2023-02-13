Aidan Hutchinson makes cameo in Super Bowl ‘Run With It’ Commercial [Full Video]

The NFL's Super Bowl commercial “Run With Me” was an all-star lineup that showcased some of the biggest names in professional football, including Detroit Lions‘ rookie Aidan Hutchinson. The commercial also featured Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, Los Angeles Rams‘ star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Las Vegas Raiders‘ standout receiver Davante Adams. However, the commercial's true star was Diana Flores, a flag football star for Mexico's Women's National Flag Football team.

Aidan Hutchinson's Super Bowl ‘Run With Me' Commercial

Hutchinson made a cameo in the NFL's “Run With Me” Super Bowl commercial. The commercial featured a diverse cast of NFL players, including Flores, who is quickly becoming a trailblazer for women in flag football. The commercial was designed to inspire and motivate girls (and anyone else) to get out and play football, and Aidan's appearance was a testament to his rising star power in the NFL.

Click here to watch the video on YouTube, since the NFL is too cool to allow it to be posted in an article!

Bottom Line

Hutchinson, who was drafted by the Lions in the 2021 NFL draft, has quickly established himself as one of the top rookie prospects in the league. With his size, strength, and agility, the former Michigan standout is poised for a long and successful career in the NFL. His appearance in the “Run With Me” commercial is just the latest example of his growing influence and impact on the sport.