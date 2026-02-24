Aidan Hutchinson Addresses Reality of Lions Trading for Maxx Crosby

The idea of pairing Aidan Hutchinson with Maxx Crosby has quickly become one of the most tantalizing offseason hypotheticals surrounding the Detroit Lions, and Hutchinson isn’t shying away from the excitement.

In a recent exclusive interview with Casino Guru News, the Lions’ All-Pro edge rusher was asked directly about the possibility of Detroit acquiring Crosby. Hutchinson didn’t hesitate to describe just how appealing that scenario would be.

“The idea of it is incredibly promising,” Hutchinson said via LionsWire. “That sounds like a dream scenario to be playing alongside a beast like that.”

Reality Check From Hutchinson

While Hutchinson clearly loves the concept, he was also careful to acknowledge the realities of how the Lions operate under general manager Brad Holmes.

“I don’t know the reality of this situation and how real this actually is, especially given our GM—if you listen to him talk a little bit about edge rushers, I don’t know. It doesn’t sound like it’d be something they pursue,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson added that finances and roster construction play a major role, particularly with so many young stars in Detroit due for extensions.

“There’s also the money and cash situation. I know we’ve got a lot of young, promising talent on our team that they’re going to pay this offseason,” he said. “I’m just happy I’m not involved in that, because all that stuff goes a little over my head. I just want to play ball.”

Mutual Respect Between Two Elite Pass Rushers

Hutchinson and Crosby aren’t just speculative teammates—they’re admirers of each other’s game. Hutchinson revealed the two have stayed in touch over the years and share a similar approach to football.

“We DM every now and then,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve seen him a couple times here and there. Definitely similar breed of players and how we play.”

That shared mentality is what makes the idea of pairing them so intriguing.

“That’s why it’d be so fun to play on the same D-line as him,” Hutchinson said. “Because both of us go for 60 minutes. You’re going to feel us.”

Hutchinson also praised Crosby’s consistency and leadership, even during difficult stretches with the Raiders.

“That’s what I respect most about him. Even being on the Raiders, a team that has struggled over the years since he’s been there, he’s always going and he’s humming. He’s very motivational for those guys.”

Hutchinson’s Dominant 2025 Season

The Lions’ interest in adding another elite edge defender comes as Hutchinson continues to establish himself among the NFL’s very best. During the 2025 season, Hutchinson recorded:

54 total tackles

14.5 sacks (career high)

4 forced fumbles

100 pressures, leading the NFL

According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson became the only player since 2006 to record multiple seasons with 100 or more pressures—a staggering accomplishment.

Crosby, meanwhile, remains one of the league’s most relentless defenders himself, finishing last season with 10 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and impact plays across the board.

Dream Scenario—or Just a Dream?

Whether the Lions would actually pursue a blockbuster move for Crosby remains unclear. Hutchinson himself acknowledged that Detroit’s front office tends to be disciplined and selective.

Still, the fact that the team’s defensive cornerstone openly called the idea a “dream scenario” will only fuel speculation. Pairing two relentless, high-motor edge rushers in their prime would instantly transform Detroit’s defensive front.

For now, it remains a fascinating what-if—but one that even Hutchinson admits would be special.