Aidan Hutchinson Has Blunt Message for Critics of Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions’ defense heard plenty about itself after allowing 41 points to the Buffalo Bills. Aidan Hutchinson would prefer everyone save their reviews.

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Detroit responded Sunday with a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, improving to 2-1, and Hutchinson made it clear afterward that outside concerns about the defense aren’t occupying much space in the Lions’ locker room.

Asked whether the performance might have calmed some of the people worried about Detroit’s defense, Hutchinson didn’t dance around the question.

“I don’t care,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t care what people think about us. We’re 2-1. We got the win. We’re going to keep finding ways to get better, and that’s the name of the game right now. It’s a race for evolution and improvement.”

That’s Hutchinson in a nutshell. Detroit wasn’t perfect Sunday, and he knows it. But after a week spent hearing about everything wrong with the defense, the Lions found a way to finish.

Lions Defense Delivers When It Matters Most

The final minutes certainly weren’t comfortable.

New York battled back and tied the game at 24, forcing Detroit’s defense into a situation where another late breakdown could have flipped the entire afternoon. Instead, after the Lions regained the lead, the defense produced the play it desperately needed.

With the Jets trying to answer, veteran safety Chuck Clark came on a blitz and delivered a game-sealing strip-sack. Jack Campbell recovered the fumble, allowing Detroit to finally put away a game that had become much more interesting than Dan Campbell probably preferred.

Hutchinson loved the way it ended.

“We sent some pressure on that last one,” Hutchinson said. “Chuck came up, strip-sacked to win the game. It’s the best feeling ever. So, I had to give that ball to him.”

It was an appropriate ending for a defense that entered Sunday needing something positive after its performance against Buffalo.

The Lions still surrendered 24 points. They still had moments they’ll want back. But when they absolutely needed a defensive play, they got one.

Hutchinson Praises Detroit’s Defensive Response

Hutchinson also pointed out that things weren’t exactly breaking Detroit’s way throughout the game.

“The game was just getting weird,” Hutchinson said. “The DPI, the fourth-and-12. It’s like things were going against us, and it was a little frustrating for sure.”

He specifically defended DJ Reed’s coverage on some of the Jets’ successful plays.

“DJ Reed was covering his ass off on those plays, and I was sitting there watching the replay. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you can play that better as a corner,’” Hutchinson said. “I think he caught the second one, which is just like, Garrett’s a great player, so he’s going to do that. But I’m happy with how we responded, for sure.”

That response matters more than declaring the defense “fixed.”

One Sunday doesn’t erase what happened against Buffalo, just as one ugly defensive performance doesn’t define what Detroit will be for the remainder of the season. Hutchinson’s point was simpler: the Lions are 2-1, they responded, and their focus remains on getting better.

Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t Interested in Outside Noise

There was also something revealing about Hutchinson’s choice of words.

A “race for evolution and improvement” isn’t exactly a declaration that everything is fine. Quite the opposite. Hutchinson acknowledged there is work left to do without buying into the idea that Detroit’s defense should be defined by its worst afternoon.

The Lions got pressure against New York, rushed together more effectively and eventually forced the turnover that ended the game. Hutchinson also praised Alim McNeill and the rest of the defensive front for working collectively to contain Geno Smith.

“That’s when you’re rushing together, and that’s when it works,” Hutchinson said. “Against mobile quarterbacks, and Geno’s got real good awareness moving throughout the pocket, you need all dudes rushing, all hands on deck, because it literally could be anybody.”

For Hutchinson, that’s where the conversation ends.

The Lions aren’t asking anyone to declare their defense elite after three games. They also aren’t particularly interested in convincing the people who buried the unit after two.

They’re 2-1.

And as Hutchinson rather emphatically explained, what everyone else thinks about them isn’t part of the equation.