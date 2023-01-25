Aidan Hutchinson named finalist for 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the Detroit War Room were fired up to get the guy there were targeting. Each and every year, there are players who are selected near the top of the draft that and up busting out, but that was not the case with Hutchinson, as he ended up being one of the most productive rookies in the NFL for the 2022 season. Because of his success, Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2022 season.

Why it Matters

Hutchinson may not have got off to a great start to his rookie season, but once he got adjusted to players at the NFL level, he started to make an impact on a regular basis.

Hutchinson was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

He recorded more sacks than any other rookie in the NFL

He intercepted three passes as a rookie

Aidan Hutchinson among finalists for 2022 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the finalists for the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards and Hutchinson got the nod.

Here are the nominees for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award:

Sauce Gardner

Aidan Hutchinson

Tariq Woolen

Here are the finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award:

Brock Purdy

Kenneth Walker III

Garrett Wilson

The finalists for the 2022 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year!



📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/WCRngvqUtc — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023



