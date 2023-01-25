Merch
    Aidan Hutchinson named finalist for 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award

    By Don Drysdale
    When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the Detroit War Room were fired up to get the guy there were targeting. Each and every year, there are players who are selected near the top of the draft that and up busting out, but that was not the case with Hutchinson, as he ended up being one of the most productive rookies in the NFL for the 2022 season. Because of his success, Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2022 season.

    Why it Matters

    Hutchinson may not have got off to a great start to his rookie season, but once he got adjusted to players at the NFL level, he started to make an impact on a regular basis.

    • Hutchinson was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft
    • He recorded more sacks than any other rookie in the NFL
    • He intercepted three passes as a rookie

    Aidan Hutchinson among finalists for 2022 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award

    On Wednesday, the NFL announced the finalists for the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards and Hutchinson got the nod.

    Here are the nominees for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award:

    • Sauce Gardner
    • Aidan Hutchinson
    • Tariq Woolen

    Here are the finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award:

    • Brock Purdy
    • Kenneth Walker III
    • Garrett Wilson

