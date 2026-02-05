Aidan Hutchinson Explains Why 2026 Will Be Different

Aidan Hutchinson didn’t just have a good season in 2025; he had a season that still feels unfinished.

The Detroit Lions defensive end finished fourth in the NFL with a career-high 14.5 sacks, but he knows exactly where the half-sack that would’ve etched his name into franchise history slipped away.

And yeah — it still bugs him.

The Sack That Got Away

Speaking at Pro Bowl practice this week, Hutchinson admitted one missed opportunity continues to stick with him.

“I missed one in the Chicago game where Caleb [Williams] hit me with [a juke], and I knew the record was right there as he left me,” “Yeah, so it sucked, but I’m not worried. I think I’ll have many more years to beat that record.”

That moment cost Hutchinson a share of the Detroit Lions’ official franchise sack record, currently held by Robert Porcher (15 sacks in 1999). Hutchinson finished just half a sack short.

For context, Al “Bubba” Baker’s unofficial team record of 23 sacks in 1978 came before sacks were officially tracked by the NFL.

Bigger Goals Than a Franchise Record

Despite falling short of Porcher’s mark, Hutchinson’s ambitions stretch far beyond Detroit’s record books.

“As a D-end you want the franchise record, you want the NFL [record], you want them all,” Hutchinson said. “So that’s the goal, so that one I’m not – I was mad, but I’m hopeful for sure.”

This season, that NFL record was reset by Myles Garrett, who piled up 23 sacks, surpassing Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s previous official mark of 22.5.

Hutchinson isn’t shying away from that benchmark.

He’s chasing it.

A Dominant Return From Injury

What makes Hutchinson’s 2025 production even more impressive is the context. He was coming off a broken leg — and didn’t just return, he dominated.

Among his team-leading totals:

14.5 sacks

14 tackles for loss

35 quarterback hits

4 forced fumbles

89 quarterback pressures (NFL-best)

He also finished with 43 sacks in just 56 career games, a pace that puts him firmly among the league’s elite edge rushers.

Those numbers landed him as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

The Season That Still Hurts

As dominant as Hutchinson was individually, the team result lingered far longer.

Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022 — something Hutchinson admitted hit him harder than expected.

“It just sucks,” Hutchinson said. “We just couldn’t quite put it together how we wanted to as a team this year in all phases, at different times. So it sucks. But it’s something that you got to move on from and the beautiful thing about football is people really only care about what you do next so that’s why I’m kind of moving on to next year.”

So dejected was Hutchinson that he initially planned to skip watching the postseason entirely.

That eventually changed — but the disappointment hasn’t faded.

Why Hutchinson Thinks 2025 Was Just a “Blip”

Looking ahead to 2026, Hutchinson sees opportunity — not regression.

The Lions could look very different defensively with Alex Anzalone, DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, Amik Robertson, and key depth pieces like Al-Quadin Muhammad, Roy Lopez, and Rock Ya-Sin all headed toward free agency.

Still, Hutchinson believes the foundation remains strong.

“I think over these last few years we’ve built who we are and sometimes you have a season like that and it can be a little discouraging,” Hutchinson said. “And I think next year we’ll be right back on track and it’ll just be like a blip in the Lions era, for sure. In the Dan Campbell era.”

With Kelvin Sheppard entering his second season as defensive coordinator — and a healthier secondary featuring Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, and Terrion Arnold — Hutchinson is confident the pieces are already in place.

“We’ve got the guys that we need to in order to succeed,” he said.

The Bottom Line

Aidan Hutchinson isn’t dwelling on what almost happened.

He’s focused on what’s coming next.

The Lions’ franchise sack record.

The NFL sack record.

And proving that the 2025 season wasn’t the start of something slipping — just a brief pause in the Dan Campbell era.