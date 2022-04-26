Aidan Hutchinson now a solid favorite to land with Detroit Lions

UPDATE:

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, you are going to love the latest odds from Draft Kings.

On Monday, Hutchinson was the favorite at +100 to be the No. 2 overall pick, and one day later he is now a -200 favorite to be selected No. 2 overall.

Here are the latest odds:

FROM MONDAY:

The 2022 NFL is just three days away and we will soon know what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Draft Kings has released their latest odds for the draft and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is now the odds on favorite to be selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.

Here are the rest of the odds for No. 2.

Nation, who do you think the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick?

Youmans 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Stingley Jr. at No. 2?

I have been doing NFL mock drafts for more than 20 years and this is one of the toughest few drafts to predict, but these are my best guesses for how Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft will play out:

1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.

2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at %plussign% 220 to go No. 2.

3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.

4. Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Jets have more pressing needs than a corner, but “Sauce” could be their next Darrelle Revis, the team’s first-round pick in 2007.

5. Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

With the Giants and Jets each holding two top-10 picks, this draft should be in New York rather than Las Vegas. This franchise has an affinity for edge rushers and this pick would be cheered by Giants fans. Before injuries sidelined him last season, Thibodeaux was widely considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

6. Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Carolina’s desperate need for a quarterback is unlikely to get addressed here with Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis – a trade for a veteran like Baker Mayfield makes more sense. Expect the Panthers to take an offensive tackle or trade down.

